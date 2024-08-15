Fireflies Blanked 8-0, Remain 2.5 out of First

August 15, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies were stymied after allowing five runs in the second inning, falling 8-0 to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Thursday night at Pelicans Ballpark.

Myrtle Beach struck gold with a five-run second inning against Mauricio Veliz (L, 1-3). The frame was highlights by a three-run blast from Ivan Brethowr that plated Dilan Granadillo and Eriandys Ramon to push the home team's lead to 5-0.

All-in-all, Veliz allowed six earned runs on eight hits and two walks over 3.2 innings before the Fireflies moved to the bullpen. Juan Martinez was the first arm out of the pen. The righty slowed Myrtle Beach's offense, allowing just one run across his 2.1 innings of work before Julio Rosario closed out the game. Rosario allowed one run over a pair of frames.

Juan Bello (W, 3-4) dominated the game, spinning a career-best six two-hit inning for the Pelicans. Then Myrtle Beach used two relievers to close out the contest. Sam Thoreson got a pair of outs to get out of a jam and hold Columbia scoreless and Connor Shultz went 2.1 innings to close out the game.

The Fireflies were blanked for the ninth time this season. The team was held to three hits in the loss.

The Fireflies continue their series with Myrtle Beach tomorrow night at Pelicans Ballpark at 7:05 pm. RHP Felix Arronde (4-6, 3.12 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Nazier Mule (1-1, 3.27 ERA).

Columbia returns home for a six-game set with the Fredericksburg Nationals Tuesday, August 20-Sunday August 24. The homestand features The Office Night, First Responders Night and Faith & Family Night. For tickets and more information, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

