Woodpeckers Deliver Fun

The Carolina League's Fayetteville Woodpeckers hosted their Camp Day game last Wednesday morning against the Columbia Fireflies at Segra Stadium, drawing young campers around Fayetteville and Cumberland County.

The Carolina League is a Single A league in the Minor League Baseball system, consisting of 12 teams, six in the North Division - the Carolina Mudcats, Delmarva Shorebirds, Down East Ducks, Fredericksburg Nationals, Lynchburg Hillcats, and the Salem Red Sox - and another half-dozen in the South Division - the Augusta GreenJackets, Charleston RiverDogs, Columbia Fireflies. Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers were founded in 2017 and are an affiliate of the Houston Astros. After the team spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons at Jim Perry Stadium on the campus of Campbell University, Segra Stadium opened in 2019 and has a capacity for 4,600 fans. Ticket prices range from $11 dollars to $28.

Their opponent, the Columbia Fireflies, has been the Single A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals since 2021. Prior to playing in the Carolina League, they were members of the South Atlantic League from 2016 until 2020. The team moved to the South Carolina capitol from Savannah, Georgia, where they had been the Sand Gnats from 1984 until 2015.

Segra Stadium's team store sports a huge variety of merchandise including jerseys, t-shirts, caps, novelty items and the like.

The Woodpeckers dropped their sixth straight, losing to the Fireflies 5-3 in front of 1,589 fans. The pitch clock helped the game finish in two hours and thirty-eight minutes.

Three of the five runs scored for the Fireflies came off homers. Brennon McNair hit a solo shot in the top of the third inning, and center fielder Erick Pena added a two-run knock in the top of the seventh inning.

Fireflies starter Hiro Wyatt went a career-best five scoreless innings, only surrendering a pair of hits and one walk while tying his career mark of six strikeouts.

In a losing effort for Fayetteville, leadoff hitter, second baseman Yamal Encarnacion went three-for-four including a triple, one run scored, a stolen base and one walk.

With the Woodpeckers trailing 5-2 in the ninth inning, the home side scored one run to get the game within 5-3 and had the tying run at the plate, but Columbia pitcher Jesus Rios was able to strike out left fielder Nehomar Ochoa Jr. to pick up his first career save of the season.

The temperature at game time was about 93 degrees, but team mascot Bunker kept the many children entertained throughout the game. One of the camps welcomed on the video board was Cornerstone Christian Academy, eliciting a big cheer when they appeared on camera. They provided some entertainment by starting a Woodpeckers chant that other fans joined as well.

Promotions included a water balloon catch, appropriate for a hot day. After each team caught the balloon they had to move back farther to make it more challenging until one team dropped it and lost.

In addition to Minor League Baseball, Segra Stadium hosted the Big South baseball tournament in 2019 and 2021. There is not a bad seat in the stadium, and multiple promotions keep guests entertained between innings.

