Mudcats Rout Fredericksburg in Series Opener

August 6, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats jumped out to an early 7-0 lead and never looked back as they routed the Fredericksburg Nationals 15-5 on Tuesday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Carolina (62-39 overall, 21-15) opened the game with four runs in the opening frame. Eric Bitonti doubled home Yophery Rodriguez for the game's first run and one batter later, Josh Adamczewski doubled home a pair for the early 3-0 lead. Flilppo Di Turi would cap the first inning on a single and the four-run advantage.

Bitonti extended the lead in the second on one mighty swing, his third long ball since joining the Mudcats as he launched a three-run home run to left field, which vaulted the Mudcats ahead 7-0.

Carolina would create even more separation in the fifth on a pair of extra base hits from Yhoswar Garcia, a double and a Juan Baez triple to make it 11-0 Mudcats.

Not done yet, the Mudcats added four more runs in the eighth inning capped by another double from Rodriguez for a 15-1 Carolina advantage

Fredericksburg (58-45 overall, 23-14 second half) managed their first run of the contest in the last of the fifth inning on a Brandon Pimentel single and would add four in the ninth for the final margin of 15-5.

With the win, the Mudcats are just 1.5 games behind the Nationals for the top spot in the second half North Division standings.

The Mudcats continue their 12-game road trip on Wednesday night when they meet the Nationals again; First pitch set for 7:05. Carolina returns to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, August 20 to take on the Augusta GreenJackets.

