School Supply Drive Returns

August 6, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - With the new school year just around the corner, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans have teamed up with WFXB News to host a school supply drive at Pelicans Ballpark. The drive will run August 13 through 18.

With the donation of any school supplies fans will receive a free wristband to the Sky Zone Fun Zone at Pelicans Ballpark. The wristband is valued at $5 and is available to kids 12 and under.

"The anticipation of a new school year is exciting but may be stressful for parents and teachers when it comes to purchasing school supplies," said Ryan Moore, President of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. "We are excited to partner with WFXB in an effort to help the children of our community start the year with everything they need to succeed in the classroom."

The Pelicans will take on the Columbia Fireflies, affiliate of the Kanas City Royals, during the August series. All school supply donations should be dropped off at the Pelicans Front Office during the day or Guest Services during one of the designated games. A suggested list of supplies, courtesy of Horry County Schools, is listed below. A full supply list by grade can be found at https://www.horrycountyschools.net/Page/13152.

- #2 Pencils

- Nylon Pencil Pouch

- Pack of Washable Markers

- Box of Crayons - 24 Count

- Pack of Glue Sticks

- Notebook Paper

- Colored Pencils

- One Subject Notebook

- Marble Composition Notebook (non-spiral)

- Double Pocket, 3-Prong Folders

- Pack of Multi-Colored Highlighters

- Binder (1.5")

- Divider Tabs

- Earbuds

