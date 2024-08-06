Fireflies Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

Columbia, SC - Tonight's Fireflies game against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers has been postponed due to impending inclement weather and forecasted rain caused by Hurricane Debby. At this time, a rescheduled date for this game is still to be determined based on the uncertainty of the forecast for the remainder of the week.

Fans who had tickets for tonight's game can now exchange those for any remaining 2024 Fireflies regular season home game by calling or visiting the Dukes Investigations Fireflies Ticket Office. The Dukes Investigations Fireflies Ticket Office will be open until 3 pm today if fans would like to call to exchange their tickets. The ticket office phone number is 803-726-4487 ext 1.

The Fireflies front office and the walking path at Segra Park will also be closed today due to the inclement weather.

Columbia returns home August 6 for a six-game set with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers highlighted by Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol Night Saturday, August 10 and Cane's Night presented by Nucor Friday, August 9 with a Carolina Hurricane's replica jersey giveaway. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

