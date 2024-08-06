Davis Wins Carolina League Pitcher of the Month for July

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Former FredNat starting pitcher Marc Davis has been named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Month for July, Major League Baseball announced today. Davis becomes the second FredNat to win a Player of the Month honor this year after Brandon Pimentel was named the league's April Player of the Month.

Davis was the most dominant pitcher in the entire league in July prior to his promotion. In four starts covering 20 innings in July, he went 3-0 with a 0.45 ERA, surrendering nine hits and eight walks while striking out 18 and holding opponents to a .134 average before a July 26 promotion to High-A Wilmington.

Davis, 24, was selected by Washington in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Florida Southwestern State Junior College and missed the entire 2023 season due to Tommy John surgery. His return season has been a major success so far, earning the promotion after dominating the Carolina League.

The FredNats return home tonight to face the Carolina Mudcats at 7:05 p.m.

