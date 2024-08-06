Red Sox Walk-Off Shorebirds in Series Opener

SALEM, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (38-64, 15-22) were defeated by the Salem Red Sox (55-48, 21-16) on Tuesday afternoon by a final of 3-2 in 10 innings.

The Red Sox grabbed an early lead in the first on a two-out, RBI single by Nelly Taylor to go ahead 1-0 after an inning.

In the fifth, the Shorebirds tied the game on an RBI groundout by Edwin Amparo, his first RBI with the Shorebirds made it a 1-1 game.

Delmarva took the lead in the sixth as a wild pitch scored Thomas Sosa from third, putting the Shorebirds in front for the first time at 2-1.

Salem countered in the eighth as they used a wild pitch to score the tying run in Nelly Taylor from third base. In his debut for Delmarva, Trent Turzenski inherited the go-ahead run at third base in the eighth but used a caught stealing and a strikeout to keep the tying run stranded as the game remained 2-2 entering the ninth.

In the ninth, Turzenski worked around an infield single to start the inning, leaving the winning run at third to force extra innings.

The Shorebirds failed to score in their half of the 10th inning, opening the door for Salem. The Red Sox put the winning run at third base with two outs, and that led to Andrew Musset walking it off for Salem as he singled to score Antonio Anderson, giving the Red Sox a 3-2 victory in the series opener.

Max Carlson (5-1) earned the win for Salem with Eddy Alberto (0-2) taking the loss for the Shorebirds.

Delmarva looks to even the series on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

