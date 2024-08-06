Sox Walk-Off Shorebirds in Series Opener

August 6, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALEM, Va. - Taking the field in his Single-A debut, Andruw Mussett saw an opportunity to strike. With the game tied at 2, and the winning run 90 feet away in the home half of the 10th, Mussett waiting on a pitch, laced it up the middle and won the game on a walk-off RBI single to will the Red Sox (55-48) to a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Delmarva Shorebirds (38-64) on Tuesday afternoon at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

The win improved the Red Sox to 21-16 in the second half of play, while the loss dropped the Shorebirds to 15-21.

The scoring got started early on. The Sox struck first on a Nelly Taylor Jr. RBI single to put Salem up 1-0 in the home half of the first. Taylor finished the day 4-for-5, with three singles and a double.

The Shorebirds would then even things up in the top of the fifth, with an Edwin Amparo RBI groundout to tie things up at 1. Delmarva then got another in the sixth to take a 2-1 lead, and that's where the score remained until the eighth.

The Sox were able to tie the game in the bottom of the frame on a run-scoring wild pitch, and after both sides were quieted in the ninth, Salem would punch forward in the 10th.

After holding the Shorebirds off the board, Mussett came through with the RBI single to finish things off. He concluded his Single-A debut going 2-for-5, leading the Red Sox to a Tuesday afternoon win.

The Sox and Shorebirds return to Salem Memorial Ballpark to continue their six-game series on Wednesday evening for a 7:05 p.m. ET first pitch. Right-hander Danny Kirwin gets the ball.

