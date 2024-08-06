'Cats Nab Win in Series Opener
August 6, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Mudcats picked up a 15-5 win in the series opener over the FredNats. FXBG is now 23-14 (58-45), and Carolina is 21-15 (62-39).
Carolina jumped on the FredNat starter Bryan Polanco, tagging him for seven runs across two innings, and the Mudcats didn't look back after that. They added four more runs in the fifth inning to make it 11-0, although Fredericksburg plated their first run in the bottom of the frame.
The 'Cats tacked on four more in the top of the eighth inning to run their lead out to 15-1.
FXBG battled in the bottom of the ninth, as Brenner Cox, YoYo Morales, and Brandon Pimentel all had RBI doubles, but the Mudcats wound up winning 15-5. Morris Austin (8-4) picked up the win, and Polanco (7-4) took the loss.
In game two, Brayan Romero (0-0, 0.00) makes his home debut against Daniel Corniel (3-5, 4.24).
