Castillo Named Carolina League Player of the Month

August 6, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C - Just a week after being named the Carolina League Player of the Week, Carolina Mudcats outfielder, Luis Castillo, was named the Carolina League Player of the Month for July as announced on Tuesday morning.

Castillo is coming off a month in which he posted a slash line of .321/.431/.660 and led the league in slugging percentage (.660) and OPS (1.091). Additionally, Castillo was second in home runs (four) and RBI (20) and was fourth in doubles (six) and on-base percentage (.431).

The 20-year-old was signed by the Milwaukee Brewers as an international free agent out of Higuey, Dominican Republic, on January 15, 2021. Currently, he leads the team with 15 home runs and 62 RBI.

The Mudcats open a 12-game road trip on Tuesday night when they take on the Fredericksburg Nationals with first pitch set for 7:05 on Tuesday. Carolina returns to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, August 20 against the Augusta GreenJackets.

