Woodpeckers Aim to Strike out Alzheimer's - Raise over $8k During Paint the Park Purple Night

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Class A Advanced MiLB affiliate of the Houston Astros, are pleased to announce the success of their inaugural philanthropy themed occasion, Paint the Park Purple. The July 27th event focused on raising awareness and funds for North Carolinians living with Alzheimer's disease. The game was presented by McKee Homes with a crowd of over 4,000 fans wearing purple inside Segra Stadium. Through efforts of a ticketing fundraiser and jersey auction (in-stadium and online), the Fayetteville Woodpeckers raised over $8,300 to benefit the Alzheimer's Association of Eastern North Carolina.

Fayetteville Woodpeckers players wore custom, purple jerseys with the Alzheimer's Association logo integrated into the design. The Woodpeckers earned a 4-2 victory over the Carolina Mudcats that evening.

"Over two hundred thousand North Carolinians suffer from Alzheimer's," said Mark Zarthar, President of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. "The disease can have a devastating impact on both the diagnosed and their family members. With many of our fans, partners, employees, and players impacted by this disease, we were motivated to support the Alzheimer's Association and their mission." The funds raised during Paint the Park Purple will provide necessary support to the Eastern North Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association to continue their mission to provide caregiver support, care for people living with the disease, and funding for research to strike out Alzheimer's once and for all."

Alzheimer's disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, with 5.8 million Americans currently living with the disease. For more information on the Alzheimer's Association, please visit www.alz.org.

