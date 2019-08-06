Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (August 6 at Myrtle Beach)

Following the off day, the Dash kick off a stretch of six games against teams ahead of them in the second-half Southern Division wild card standings. Game one of a three-game set against Myrtle Beach will take place on Tuesday night at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m..

____________________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (21-22, 59-48) at Myrtle Beach Pelicans (22-22, 43-68)

RHP Zach Lewis (5-5, 6.07 ERA) vs. LHP Brailyn Marquez (High-A debut)

7:05 p.m. - TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark (Myrtle Beach, S.C.)

Game #108 (Away Game #53)

STIEVER STRIKES OUT NINE IN WIN

Jonathan Stiever tied a career-high with nine strikeouts and the Dash racked up eight hits on Sunday, leading to a 7-5 victory over the Carolina Mudcats at BB&T Ballpark. In his eighth start for the Dash, Stiever retired the first nine Mudcats hitters in order. Though he ran into trouble in the fourth, the former fifth-round pick earned the win by allowing three runs on five hits over five innings. The Dash struck early against Mudcats starter Aaron Ashby in the bottom of the second, plating five runs over that span.

OPPOSITE OF GRUMPY ABOUT THIS

Infielder Andrew Vaughn, who was picked by the Chicago White Sox out of the University of California-Berkeley with the third overall selection in the 2019 Draft, earned his first career promotion to High-A Winston-Salem, the White Sox announced last Wednesday. Prior to joining the White Sox system, Vaughn had an incredible career at Cal. As a sophomore in 2018, the first baseman won the Golden Spikes Award as the best amateur baseball player in the United States and the Pac-12 Player of the Year. Vaughn is the highest drafted player in Cal history.

IT'S GETTING HARDER TO COUNT

Since 2014, the Dash have had the White Sox first-round pick (or picks) in five out of the last six years, with the lone exception coming in 2017 when Jake Burger finished out his season with Low-A Kannapolis. Here is the full look over the years:

2014: LHP Carlos Rodon (3rd overall)

2015: RHP Carson Fulmer (8th overall)

2016: C Zack Collins (10th overall) and RHP Zack Burdi (26th overall)

2018: INF Nick Madrigal (4th overall)

2019: INF Andrew Vaughn (3rd overall)

BETTER THAN GUYS ON THE BEACH

Dash outfielder Steele Walker was named the CL's Player of the Week for July 29-August 4, the league announced on Monday. Over six games played, Walker went 13-for-23 with a homer, three doubles, a triple, seven runs and five RBIs.

COMES FROM A GREAT BACKGROUND

Right-hander Zach Lewis will get the ball in Tuesday's contest against Myrtle Beach. Lewis, who is from Palos Heights, Illinois, is pitching for the organization he grew up loving as a kid. When he was younger, he was a big fan of White Sox third baseman Joe Crede, a key member of the 2005 Chicago White Sox team that won a World Series. Lewis has pitched in the bullpen and in the rotation for Winston-Salem this season. In his first outing of the season, he replaced an injured Lincoln Henzman on Opening Day to earn a victory over the Frederick Keys by tossing 6.2 strong innings. As a reliever this year, Lewis has thrived, posting a 3.38 ERA in 10 appearances. Meanwhile, in a starting role, the right-hander is 1-4 with a 7.35 ERA in 13 starts.

THEY'VE SKIPPED LUNCH OCCASIONALLY

Despite some ups and downs offensively for Winston-Salem in the second half, the Dash have scored 171 runs over the last 43 games, equating to about 4.0 runs per game. Despite some early offensive struggles to start the second half, the Dash are the only team in the Carolina League that is in the top three in batting average (3rd, .252), on-base percentage (2nd, .333) and slugging percentage (2nd, .385). Meanwhile, the Dash are third in homers (76).

PELIGRAPHS-LIKE STATS

Outside of three games, the Dash have only played contests where the margin of victory or defeat was less than four runs in the second half. Here is the breakdown of the Dash's record in those 40 games:

One-run games: 5-10

Two-run games: 7-5

Three-run games: 5-3

Four-run games: 3-2

