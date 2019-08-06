Former Mudcat Isan Diaz Makes Major League Debut

ZEBULON, N.C. - Former Carolina Mudcats infielder Isan Diaz made his Major League Baseball debut last night for the Miami Marlins in game one of a doubleheader versus the New York Mets at Citi Field in New York. Diaz went 1-for-4 in his debut, with his first major league hit being a solo home run off Jacob deGrom in the sixth inning. He also started in game two of the doubleheader where he went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts.

Diaz, 23, played for the Mudcats during the 2017 season and is now the sixth player from that team to receive a promotion to Major League Baseball. The list of 2017 Mudcats to have reached the Majors since that season includes OF Trent Grisham, RHP Jordan Yamamoto, RHP Freddy Peralta, RHP Corbin Burnes and RHP Eric Hanhold. Grisham, Peralta and Burnes each made their debuts with Milwaukee, while Yamamoto and Diaz debuted with the Marlins and Hanhold reached the big leagues with the Mets. Diaz, Grisham and Yamamoto were all promoted to MLB this season, while Burnes, Peralta and Hanhold made their respective debuts in 2018.

The Marlins brought up Diaz on August 5 from Triple-A New Orleans where had been slashing .305/.395/.578 with a .973 OPS, 26 home runs, 70 RBI and 21 doubles over 102 games played this season. The Bayamon, Puerto Rico native also finished the 2018 season with Triple-A New Orleans after first beginning the year with Double-A Jacksonville. Diaz combined to hit .232/.340/.399 with a .739 OPS, 13 home runs, 56 RBI and 23 doubles over 119 games with Double-A Jacksonville and Triple-A New Orleans in 2018.

The Marlins acquired Diaz via trade from the Brewers following his 2017 season with Carolina. That trade sent reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich to the Brewers and sent prospects in Diaz, OF Lewis Brinson, OF Monte Harrison and RHP Jordan Yamamoto to the Marlins. Diaz, Harrison and Yamamoto were all teammates with the Mudcats during the 2017 season.

The Brewers, meanwhile, originally acquired Diaz in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks before the 2016 season. He came over to the Brewers along with RHP Chase Anderson and INF Aaron Hill for INF Jean Segura and RHP Tyler Wagner in January 2016. Diaz was originally drafted by the Diamondbacks in the second round (No. 70 overall) of the 2014 Draft out of Springfield Central High School in Springfield, MA.

Diaz finished his 2017 season with the Mudcats slashing .222/.334/.376 with a .710 OPS, 13 home runs, 20 doubles and 54 RBI over 110 games played. He was also one of six Mudcats to be named to be named a mid-season Carolina League All-Star that season.

Following his debut, Diaz also became the fifth former Mudcat to receive a promotion to the Majors in 2019 as he now joins 2016 Mudcat Dylan Moore, 2018 Mudcat Keston Hiura, Yamamoto (2017) and Grisham (2017) as the five former Mudcats to debut in MLB this year. Moore made his Major League debut with the Seattle Mariners in Japan versus the Oakland Athletics on March 28. Hiura made his debut with the Brewers on May 14 in Philadelphia versus the Phillies where he went 2-for-3 with a walk and two singles. Yamamoto debuted with the Miami Marlins on June 12 versus St. Louis and earned the win after pitching through seven scoreless innings with five strikeouts, two walks and just three hits allowed. Grisham made his Major League debut with the Brewers on August 1 and went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and a RBI in Oakland versus the Athletics.

