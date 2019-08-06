Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: August 6 vs. Winston-Salem

August 6, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans start a six-game homestand and a three-game set against the Winston-Salem Dash (a Chicago White Sox affiliate) with the first game of the series beginning at 7:05 p.m. This evening, LHP Brailyn Marquez (0-0, -.-- ERA) makes his Pelicans debut against RHP Zach Lewis (5-5, 6.07 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

--

PELICANS CRUSHED BY FAYETTEVILLE IN FINALE

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were hammered by the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 13-4 in the final game of the series from Segra Stadium on Sunday. The Woodpeckers took a 9-0 lead into the fifth innings when Cam Balego plated a run on an RBI ground out. Miguel Amaya then followed with a two-run home run to make it 9-3. Fayetteville scored a pair more in the sixth to draw the score to 11-3. The Birds put up a run in the eighth on an error and the Woodpeckers added on with two more tallies in the bottom of the eighth. Amaya finished with a home run and a double in a 2-for-4 day. Alexander Vargas (L, 2-4) took the loss, allowing six runs over two innings. Austin Hansen (W, 3-2) took home the win for Fayetteville.

LOTS AND LOTS AND LOTS OF MOVEMENT

In conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced seven different roster moves on Tuesday. The Pelicans added LHP Brailyn Marquez, who is the top pitching prospect for the Cubs and No. 4 overall per MLB.com, from Low-A South Bend. Additionally, the Birds brought on OF Zac Taylor from South Bend, Scott Effross on a Double-A rehab assignment from Mesa and activated LHP Ryan Kellogg from the Injured List. LHP Jack Patterson was sent to Double-A Tennessee while both OF D.J. Artis and RHP Garrett Kelly were placed on the Injured List.

THE ARMS OF JULY

On Tuesday, Chicago announced that lefties Jack Patterson and Brailyn Marquez were the Cubs Co-Minor League Pitchers of the Month for July. Patterson, who spent the whole month with Myrtle Beach, went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA over five starts and 23.2 innings. He only allowed one unearned run while surrendering eight hits, striking out 24 and walking eight. He owned a 0.68 WHIP, held opponents to a .104 BAA and has not allowed an earned run in 34 consecutive innings. Marquez, who is the No. 4 overall prospect for the Cubs by MLB.com, went 2-1 with a 1.65 ERA over five starts in the month. Across his 27.1 innings, he struck out 41 while walking eight, garnered a 0.91 WHIP and held opponents to a .175 average. In his last two starts before his promotion to Myrtle Beach, he combined to throw 12 innings, allowing one hit while striking out 22 and walking one.

WELCOME BACK TO THE BEACH

Luke Reynolds has hit well in his first three games back in Myrtle Beach after playing in 22 games with Low-A South Bend. In his first 55 games of the season with the Pelicans, Reynolds hit just .190/.296/.288 and was sent down to South Bend. There, he slashed .260/.360/.390 and finished off his last six games by hitting .391 (9-for-23). He carried that success into his first three games with the Pelicans since his return, going 4-for-12 with a double, a home run, two RBIs, two runs and a walk. The infielder is in his first full season in professional baseball after being drafted in the 10th round by the Cubs in 2018.

GALINDO THE GREAT

Infielder Wladimir Galindo has been productive offensively for the Pelicans recently. After going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored on Sunday, Galindo is now hitting .293 over his last 16 games with a .763 OPS. Last season, Galindo hit just .216 with a .589 OPS in 114 games. In 2017 with Low-A South Bend, the Venezuelan hit .290 with a .782 OPS before a broken leg cut his season short.

SEPULVEDA AMONG THE ELITE

Pelicans second baseman Carlos Sepulveda has been one of the best defensive players in the Carolina League this season. Over 297 total chances, Sepulveda has just committed one error. Among Carolina Leaguers in any position who have played at least 60 games, Sepulveda's .997 fielding percentage leads the league. He is the only everyday second basemen in Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball to have committed just one error and he leads all Carolina League second basemen with 49 double plays turned. The 22-year-old missed part of 2017 and all of the 2018 season with a shoulder injury before returning to the diamond in 2019.

BEN ZOBRIST HEADED TO MYRTLE BEACH

On Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs announced that 2016 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist will continue his rehab assignment with the Pelicans on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Zobrist hit .357 (10-for-28) over seven World Series games and had the go-ahead, 10th-inning RBI double for the Cubs in the finale. Over his career, the three-time All-Star is a .266/.356/.426 hitter and has played every position except pitcher and catcher at the big league level. In his fourth year with Chicago, he was hitting .241/.343/.253 in his 26 games.

PELICAN POINTS

The Pelicans lead the league with 414 walks this season...Cam Balego is tied for sixth in the league with his 48 walks and his 26 since July 9th (24 games) leads all of Minor League Baseball by two walks. His OBP of .480 during that span leads the Carolina League by .053 (Wilbis Santiago, Lynchburg Hillcats, .427)...This marks the final remaining two-series homestand of the season.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.