Wilmington Wins Despite Letting Late Lead Slip Away

August 6, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release





Fayetteville, NC - The Wilmington Blue Rocks let a ninth-inning lead slip away but still managed a 4-1 victory in extra innings on Tuesday at Segra Stadium. The win ended Wilmington's three-game skid and the four runs marked the team's highest run total in more than a week.

The Blue Crew got their win thanks to a three-run top of the 10th. Per Minor League Baseball rules, Wilmington started the frame with a runner at second base, and Colby Schultz wasted little time bringing him home with a lead-off double to right. After a sacrifice bunt from Ricky Aracena and an intentional walk to Brewer Hicklen, Kyle Isbel padded the lead with a two-run single to left.

The extra-innings heroics were necessary after Tad Ratliff let a 1-0 lead evaporate in the ninth inning. The frame started with three straight singles, but the Woodpeckers had a baserunner thrown out at third by Hicklen. That helped the Blue Crew avoid a walk-off defeat, but Miguelangel Sierra's sacrifice fly pulled Fayetteville even.

Prior to the ninth-frame rally the only other run of the game came courtesy of Hicklen's solo homer in the third. That appeared to be enough for Wilmington starter Rito Lugo, who kept the Woodpeckers at bay for a career-high 6.2 innings. The lefty yielded just three hits and fanned five while walking only two. He has now gone consecutive starts (12.2 frames) without allowing a run.

The Rocks continue their six-game road trip at Fayetteville on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Fans can catch all of the action with the Voice of the Blue Rocks, Cory Nidoh, on 89.7 WGLS-FM.

PEBBLES OF KNOWLEDGE:

Wilmington continues to excel on the road this season. The Rocks improved to 34-23 away from the friendly confines of Frawley Stadium with Tuesday's win, which is the second-best road record in the Carolina League. One of the reasons for Wilmington's success in away games has been its ability to hit for power. The Blue Crew have hit 39 of their 48 homers this season outside of the First State.

Four has been the magic number for the Blue Rocks in 2019. When Wilmington scores four or more runs the team is 40-6, but when the offense produces three tallies or fewer they are just 25-42.

The Blue Crew continue to get it done in close games this season. The Rocks lead the Carolina League with 47 games decided by a single score in 2019 and have played 65 affairs with a margin of victory of two-or-less. Wilmington is an impressive 43-20 in those close calls including 34-13 in one-run decisions. The Rocks played their 10th extra innings game of the season on Tuesday and improved their mark to 6-4 in those contests and also won for 45th time in 46 tries when leading after the eighth frame.

