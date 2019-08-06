Terry Named Uncle Ray's Carolina League Player of the Month

Kinston, N.C. - Down East Wood Ducks first baseman, Curtis Terry, has been named the Uncle Ray's Carolina League July Player of the Month, the league announced today.

Terry joined the Wood Ducks June 21, after being promoted from Single-A Hickory. He wasted no time getting acclimated to the Advanced-A level hitting safely in 23 of 27 games in the month. Terry posted a slash line of .370/.402/.600/1.002 in the month, including five home runs and 13 runs. Terry slugged three of his home runs over a two game stretch at Myrtle Beach, July 7-8, and then closed the month with long balls in back-to-back games at Carolina.

A native of Snellville, Ga. Terry led the league in hits (37), slugging (.600), OPS (1.002), and was tied for the most home runs (5) in the month. He was also a Mid-Season All-Star at Hickory, posting 15 home runs and 47 RBI in 63 games to begin the year.

This is Terry's second career player of the month honor. He was also recognized by the Northwest League as the player of the month last August. He was also named the player of the week three times over two seasons with Spokane. He finished the 2018 campaign with an OPS of 1.040, hitting 15 homers in 67 games played with the Indians.

A 13th round draft pick by the Rangers in 2015 out of Archer (GA) High School, Terry is the third Player of the Month in Wood Ducks history, joining Josh Altmann (June 2018), and Matt Lipka (July 2017).

