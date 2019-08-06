Dash to Host Food Truck Festival on Thursday, August 29

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash will host a Food Truck Festival prior to and during their 7 p.m. game on Thursday, August 29, against the Salem Red Sox. The game on the 29th marks the final home game of the 10th anniversary season at BB&T Ballpark.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. Participating trucks include Camel City Grill, Flight Time Wings, Kona Ice, Pacific Rim, Pita Delight, Taste Jamaica and Wing & Finns. Local band Fine By Me will perform on the left-field patio near the Foothills Brewpen from 6:00-6:45 p.m.

Lawn tickets purchased in advance are available for just $5. Prices will increase at the gate on the day of the event. A $25 VIP Ticket, which includes two drinks vouchers, a Dash Mason Jar and 15-minute early access, is also available in advance of Thursday's game.

Additionally, the regular-season home finale will be a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday, along with a Pups in the Park Night, presented by Handy and Handy Orthodontics. Discounted beer specials will be available through the seventh inning, and fans can bring their dogs out to the ballpark. Pooch Passes are $5, and they can be purchased by calling (336) 714-2287.

"We want to end the 10th anniversary season with a great celebration," said Dash Team President C.J. Johnson. "The combination of live music, food trucks and Dash baseball should make for a very festive evening."

To reserve tickets our last game or any of the team's remaining 10 home contests, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

