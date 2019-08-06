Dash Fall in Series Opener 10-1 on Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Dash dropped the series opener 10-1 against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Tuesday night at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

Winston-Salem (21-23, 59-49) struggled to get the bats going against Myrtle Beach (23-22, 44-68) starter Brailyn Marquez. In his High-A debut, Marquez (1-0) held the Dash without a hit and struck out four over five scoreless frames. Meanwhile, the Pelicans racked up 10 runs on 13 hits.

Myrtle Beach jumped out to an early lead against Dash starter Zach Lewis (5-6) in the bottom of the second. Delvin Zinn led off the frame by blooping a double into shallow center field. Then, Aramis Ademan flared a single into left field, scoring Zinn to make it 1-0. The next batter, Kevonte Mitchell, served another single into shallow right field, advancing Ademan to second.

Following a Carlos Sepulveda strikeout, Grant Fennell lined a single back through the middle, scoring Ademan to push the lead to two runs.

The Pelicans added three more in the bottom of the third. With one out, Luke Reynolds reached on a bunt single before Zinn singled into left field to put runners at first and second. Then, Ademan ripped a single into center field to bring home Reynolds and make it 3-0. Eric Gonzalez then singled into left field, plating Zinn to push the lead to four runs.

After the single by Gonzalez, Ademan and Gonzalez executed a double steal to put runners at second and third. Following the double steal, Kevonte Mitchell hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Ademan to make it 5-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Pelicans continued to pile on against Dash reliever Jake Elliott. After a flyout by Mitchell, Carlos Sepulveda and Grant Fennell hit back-to-back singles. Elliott proceeded to walk Cam Balego to load the bases before walking Miguel Amaya, giving the Pelicans a six-run lead. After striking out Reynolds, Elliott was removed from the ballgame.

After Elliott exited the game, Winston-Salem inserted Wyatt Burns. The first batter to face Burns was Zinn, who hit a bases-clearing double into left field. However, the relay throw from shortstop Johan Cruz was errant, allowing Zinn to cross home and make it 10-0.

Winston-Salem scored its only run of the contest in the top of the eighth. Steele Walker led off the frame with a double down the right-field line. Two batters later, Andrew Vaughn drove in Walker with a bloop single for the Dash's only run of the contest.

Making his third pitching appearances of the season, position player JJ Muno pitched a hitless eighth inning.

