Woodchucks Win Again, Remain the Best in the West
June 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Wausau Woodchucks News Release
Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks narrowly increase the winning streak to nine games with a win tonight, 4-2 over the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders. Adiel Melendez (University of Montavello) got his second start of the season for the Chucks. He threw a season-high six strikeouts across 6 innings-pitched to start the game.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the 3rd inning, when Drew Berkland (University of Minnesota) singled to left to drive home Max Soliz Jr. (Chattahooche Valley).
The Woodchucks would not score again until the bottom of the 6th inning, when Max Galvin (Oklahoma State University) would score on a wild pitch to retake the lead 2-1.
Carson Plumadore (Georgia Southwestern) would come into the game during the stretch, earning 1 strikeout. The Dock Spiders would tie the game in the top of the 8th. The score was 2-2 heading to the top of the 8th.
Deiten Lachance (McClennan Community College) would record his first home run of the season when he sent a 2-run blast over right field to give the Chucks the lead, 4-2. It's the third time this season that the Chucks took the lead on an 8th inning homerun.
Carson Plumadore would stay in the game to try and pick up the win. With 2 outs left in the top of the 9th, Jake Surane (UW - Oshkosh) would hit a flyball to outfielder Christian Smith-Johnson (Corpus Christi). Smith-Johnson would drop the catch, but stayed with the ball and threw to Deiten Lachance at first, who applied the tag to put-out Surane, to win the game.
The Woodchucks will travel to Fond Du Lac to play game two of the home-and-home series, first pitch is at 6:35. The Woodchucks won't play at home again until Monday, June 10th, against the Madison Mallards. First pitch is at 6:05.
Images from this story
|
Wausau Woodchucks' Carsen Plumadore on the mound
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 5, 2024
- Express Can't Mount the Comeback, Drop Game 1 of the Series - Eau Claire Express
- Stingers Pick up Win on Road Over MoonDogs, 14-4 - Willmar Stingers
- Loggers Improve to 6-3 on a Walk-off Win Over Green Bay - La Crosse Loggers
- Mallards Rally Late to Beat Rafters After Blown Lead - Madison Mallards
- Woodchucks Win Again, Remain the Best in the West - Wausau Woodchucks
- Kingfish Fall to Rockford in Opening Homestand Finale - Kenosha Kingfish
- Larks Put out Hot Tots Fire in 15-5 Win - Bismarck Larks
- Pit Spitters 5-0 at Home - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rockford Rivets Secure Outstanding 11-2 Victory Over Kenosha Kingfish - Rockford Rivets
- Chinooks Drop Game One in Battle with Pit Spitters - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Second Round of Promotions Unveiled - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rockers Hit the Road for Matchup with the La Crosse Loggers - Green Bay Rockers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wausau Woodchucks Stories
- Woodchucks Win Again, Remain the Best in the West
- Woodchucks Win Eighth in a Row, Sweep Fond du Lac
- History - Chucks Defeat the Dock Spiders to Move to 7-0
- Woodchucks Defeat the Rafters 17-11 to Start the Season a Historic 6-0
- Woodchucks Roll Over Rafters, Increase Win Streak