Woodchucks Win Again, Remain the Best in the West

June 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release









Wausau Woodchucks' Carsen Plumadore on the mound

(Wausau Woodchucks) Wausau Woodchucks' Carsen Plumadore on the mound(Wausau Woodchucks)

Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks narrowly increase the winning streak to nine games with a win tonight, 4-2 over the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders. Adiel Melendez (University of Montavello) got his second start of the season for the Chucks. He threw a season-high six strikeouts across 6 innings-pitched to start the game.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the 3rd inning, when Drew Berkland (University of Minnesota) singled to left to drive home Max Soliz Jr. (Chattahooche Valley).

The Woodchucks would not score again until the bottom of the 6th inning, when Max Galvin (Oklahoma State University) would score on a wild pitch to retake the lead 2-1.

Carson Plumadore (Georgia Southwestern) would come into the game during the stretch, earning 1 strikeout. The Dock Spiders would tie the game in the top of the 8th. The score was 2-2 heading to the top of the 8th.

Deiten Lachance (McClennan Community College) would record his first home run of the season when he sent a 2-run blast over right field to give the Chucks the lead, 4-2. It's the third time this season that the Chucks took the lead on an 8th inning homerun.

Carson Plumadore would stay in the game to try and pick up the win. With 2 outs left in the top of the 9th, Jake Surane (UW - Oshkosh) would hit a flyball to outfielder Christian Smith-Johnson (Corpus Christi). Smith-Johnson would drop the catch, but stayed with the ball and threw to Deiten Lachance at first, who applied the tag to put-out Surane, to win the game.

The Woodchucks will travel to Fond Du Lac to play game two of the home-and-home series, first pitch is at 6:35. The Woodchucks won't play at home again until Monday, June 10th, against the Madison Mallards. First pitch is at 6:05.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.