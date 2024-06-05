Express Can't Mount the Comeback, Drop Game 1 of the Series

June 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire, WI - The Express fell into a hole early and could not climb themselves out, as they fell to the Rochester Honkers 16-13 in the first game of a home and away series.

It was all Rochester early, as they scored 4 runs in both the first and second innings. A first inning double by Ryan Tiger and a second inning double by Mattie Thomas helped build an early 8-3 lead for the Honkers.

The Express chipped away at the deficit, and eventually took the lead in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a 5 run half inning that saw them take the lead 13-12.

Eau Claire deployed a plethora of pitchers, but it would not be enough to slow down the Honkers offense, which was firing on all cylinders, scoring a whopping 16 runs. It would be Jake Busson (Iowa Central CC) who took the loss (0-1).

The Express offense exploded tonight for 13 runs, and it was the long ball that carried the load. Davis Rivers hit a solo shot in the bottom of the second, followed by another one hit by Owen Washburn to lead off the fifth, and a grand slam by Brigs Richartz in the bottom of the seventh. It would not be enough, as a 4-run eighth inning for Rochester would seal this one.

The Express are back in action tomorrow night, heading out to Rochester to wrap up the series. First pitch is set for 6:35pm at Mayo Field.

