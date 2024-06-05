Stingers Pick up Win on Road Over MoonDogs, 14-4
June 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
MANKATO, MN - After two days off, the Stingers got back in the win column, taking down the Mankato MoonDogs 14-4.
The Stingers found themselves down 4-0 after 2 innings at ISG Field, but that wouldn't last long.
WIllmar erupted for 8 runs in the third inning, highlighted by 2-out 2-RBI single from Aidan Byrne (Minnesota State-Mankato), who was followed up by an RBI triple off the bat of Andrew Sojka (CSUN).
The Stingers then tacked on two more in the 4th, thanks to a 2-RBI double from Derek Lopez (Florida Gulf Coast), which was one his two doubles on the evening.
After a solid start from Ian Koosman (Paradise Valley CC), Tate Robertson (Alabama) made his first appearance in a Stinger uniform and was impressive, tossing 2 shutout innings with 3 punchouts.
Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Will Whelan (Minnesota) closed the game out with three no-hit innings, and struck out a game high 7 MoonDogs.
Sojka had the lone home run of the night on either side, blasting one to center field in the 9th to put a cherry on top of the victory.
The same two teams will meet up again tomorrow night at Knute Nelson Memorial Park in Alexandria, as the Alexandria Beetles take on the Mankato MoonDogs with first pitch at 7:05 pm.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
