Pit Spitters 5-0 at Home

June 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win Game One of the series against the Lakeshore Chinooks, 4-3. The Pit Spitters improve to 7-2 on the season.

The Chinooks offense got their offense going in the top of the first with a lead off single from Prince Deboskie. During Gabe Roessler's at-bat, Deboskie stole first and second. Josh Outlaw grounded out to second scoring Deboskie to give the Chinooks an early 1-0 lead. Jt Sokolove led off the bottom of the first inning for the Pit Spitters by getting hit by a pitch. Aaron Piasecki and Brandon Chang followed Sokolove's by getting hit by a pitch up with a pair of walks to load the bases. Brody Capps grounded into a double play, scoring Sokolove to tie the game at 1-1. Piasecki then came into score following a passed ball by catcher Sam Hunt to give the Pit Spitters a 2-1 lead. Sokolove got the offense going again in the bottom of the third with a single to right field. Sokolove was able to steal second, and then advanced to third following a ground out to short by Piasecki. Chang dropped a sacrifice bunt which scored Sokolove to extend the Pit Spitters lead to 3-1. Andrew Hendrickson and Jace Fowler notched back-to-back singles to kickstart the Chinooks offense in the top of the fifth. Roessler then walked to load the bases. Outlaw walked to score Hendrickson cutting into the Pit Spitters lead 3-2. Chang singled to left and Capps walked to open the bottom of the fifth inning. Chang later came into score on a sacrifice flyout hit by Mark Kattula to make it 4-2. The Chinooks made it interesting in the top of the eighth with back-to-back singles from Roessler and Outlaw. Hunt hit a sacrifice flyout driving in Roessler to make the final score 4-3.

The Pit Spitters improve to 7-2 on the season, while the Chinooks drop to 4-4. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Carson Fischer gave up one run on five hits and two walks while striking out six. Seth Gurr gave up one run on two hits with a strikeout in two innings of work. Mitchell Grannan closed out the game throwing a scoreless inning and earning the save.

The Pit Spitters will play game two of the series against the Chinooks tomorrow night. First pitch is 7:05PM, and its Pride Night at Turtle Creek Stadium. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.