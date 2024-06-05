Rockers Hit the Road for Matchup with the La Crosse Loggers

Green Bay Rockers outfielder Nick Harms digs for second

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers are back in action against the Loggers tonight at 6:35 p.m. after a two-day hiatus. The last time Green Bay suited up, it fell to Madison at home on Sunday.

The defending Northwoods League champions were supposed to play on Monday, but inclement weather forced their contest with the Mallards to be pushed to June 27. Now, with multiple days of rest, Green Bay aims to bounce back from Sunday's defeat to Madison.

The Rockers haven't faced the Loggers yet this season. In fact, the teams haven't met since Green Bay took on the "Rockers" name. So, the inter-divisional foes go head-to-head for the first time in nearly four years with plenty on the line.

La Crosse is also fresh off a loss (7-6 against Waterloo on Monday) and now sits at 5-3 on the campaign. Meanwhile Green Bay is hoping to get back in the win column following the aforementioned loss to Madison on Sunday.

Today's contest is also the first of four consecutive clashes between the Rockers and the Loggers. The first two tilts are set to take place in La Crosse tonight and tomorrow before the teams meet Friday and Saturday at Capital Credit Union Park.

This home-and-home series gives Green Bay the chance to find a groove before six-straight Great Lakes West games following the last matchup with La Crosse.

Green Bay is set to start with Mikel Howell (Southern Arkansas) on the mound. The righty last started on May 28 against the Woodchucks, and threw for five innings in that game. During that time, Howell struck out five batters and walked just two while giving up three earned runs.

After this two game road set, the Rockers return home on Friday night where they will reveal their alternate "Supper Clubbers" uniforms for the first time this season for a 6:35 start against La Crosse.

The contest is just one of three Fish Fry Friday's at Capital Credit Union Park all season. There will also be live music from Warden through the third inning and postgame fireworks, so it should be an exciting night at the ballpark. Fish fry, salad bar and old fashioneds will be featured at Chef's Kiosk, located directly behind home plate at Capital Credit Union Park.

First pitch between the Rockers and the Loggers is set for 6:35 p.m. on Friday, and that's the same time the teams will get going for today and tomorrow's battles in La Crosse.

