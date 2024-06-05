Kingfish Fall to Rockford in Opening Homestand Finale

June 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish dropped their final game of a five-game homestand tonight against the Rockford Rivets by the score of 11-2.

Rockford didn't waste any time scoring as Kyle Schupmann singled to left, scoring Jack Zebig in the first inning. Unfortunately, the Kingfish would strand the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, keeping the game 1-0.

The Rivets' offense didn't slow down, as they capitalized on a Kingfish error by scoring two runs on a couple of walks in the second inning. This offensive dominance carried over into the third when Cain Headrick homered to left, making it 5-0 Rivets.

Poor defense continued for the Kingfish as the Rivets added three runs in the fourth on a few fielding errors, blowing the game wide open early on.

Justin Hausser finally got the Fish on the board with an RBI double, scoring Eli Duncan in the fifth. However, Ryan Snell added another run for the Rivets on a solo home run in the seventh.

Augie Mojica made his Kingfish pitching debut in the eighth inning and retired the side in order with three strikeouts. Warrick Wilmot painfully drove in the second Fish run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Two more Rockford runs in the ninth put an exclamation point on their 11-2 victory tonight.

The Kingfish will look for revenge tomorrow night as they travel to Rockford to finish the home-and-home series at 6:35 p.m. CT. Follow @KenoshaKingfish on X or watch the game on the Northwoods League website for updates.

