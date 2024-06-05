Mallards Rally Late to Beat Rafters After Blown Lead

Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards defeated the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 9-6 on a rainy Wednesday night at Warner Park.

The Mallards got off to a hot start in the first inning against Rafters starter Thomas Burns (Arizona State). Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State), Blake Guerin (Iowa) and Will Vierling (Louisville) all had run-scoring hits in the bottom of the first to give Madison the early lead.

Justin Best (Florida State) extended the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning with a two-run home run. It was the first home run of the season for Best, and it gave Madison a 6-0 lead.

Jacob Kisting (Bradley) was excellent on the mound again for the Mallards, throwing five scoreless innings for the second straight outing. However, the bullpen made things shaky for Madison. Wisconsin Rapids scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game, with the big blow coming on a three-run double from Alex Brodie (Shorter).

The Mallards would rebound in the bottom of the eighth. After Madison took the lead 7-6 on a fielder's choice, Guerin stepped up to the plate and crushed a two-run double off the center field wall to give Madison some breathing room, and this time they held on. Guerin and Hamilton would both finish the night with three hits.

Madison improves to 5-3 on the season with the win and moves ahead of Wisconsin Rapids in the Great Lakes West Division standings. The Mallards are now in sole possession of second place in the division, trailing only undefeated Wausau.

Davis Welch (Harding) picked up the win in relief for the Mallards, his first of the season. Sidney Ferry (Wisconsin - Stevens Point) was charged with the loss for Wisconsin Rapids.

The Mallards and Rafters will square off again at Warner Park on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

