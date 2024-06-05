Second Round of Promotions Unveiled

June 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks second round of promotions for the 2024 season is here! We are adding several exciting giveaways, theme nights, and special events to the already stacked 2024 promotional schedule. Season 12 is presented by Kohler Credit Union. Here is a rundown of the second round of promotions:

Giveaways

June 24th & July 15th: Mystery Bobblehead Night (500 Available) presented by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum

July 26th: Team Poster (500 Available)

August 7th: Chinooks Win, You Win presented by Herc Rentals

If the Chinooks win, all fans receive a 2025 ticket voucher

Theme Games

June 13th: Milwaukee Baseball Night ft. Bernie Brewer and The Famous Racing Sausages

June 27th: First Responders Night presented by Foley & Lardner LLP

Free Game Ticket to All First Responders

July 7th: Yoga at the Ballpark presented by 8th State Hot Yoga & Fitness

Pre-Game Yoga On-Field from 12-1245pm

July 8th: Milwaukee Admirals Hockey Night presented by the Milwaukee Admirals

July 11th: Kids & Seniors Day presented by CGI Construction

August 4th: Yoga at the Ballpark presented by 8th State Hot Yoga & Fitness

Pre-Game Yoga On-Field from 12-1245pm

