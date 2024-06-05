Second Round of Promotions Unveiled
June 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks second round of promotions for the 2024 season is here! We are adding several exciting giveaways, theme nights, and special events to the already stacked 2024 promotional schedule. Season 12 is presented by Kohler Credit Union. Here is a rundown of the second round of promotions:
Giveaways
June 24th & July 15th: Mystery Bobblehead Night (500 Available) presented by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum
July 26th: Team Poster (500 Available)
August 7th: Chinooks Win, You Win presented by Herc Rentals
If the Chinooks win, all fans receive a 2025 ticket voucher
Theme Games
June 13th: Milwaukee Baseball Night ft. Bernie Brewer and The Famous Racing Sausages
June 27th: First Responders Night presented by Foley & Lardner LLP
Free Game Ticket to All First Responders
July 7th: Yoga at the Ballpark presented by 8th State Hot Yoga & Fitness
Pre-Game Yoga On-Field from 12-1245pm
July 8th: Milwaukee Admirals Hockey Night presented by the Milwaukee Admirals
July 11th: Kids & Seniors Day presented by CGI Construction
August 4th: Yoga at the Ballpark presented by 8th State Hot Yoga & Fitness
Pre-Game Yoga On-Field from 12-1245pm
