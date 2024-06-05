Rockford Rivets Secure Outstanding 11-2 Victory Over Kenosha Kingfish
June 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rockford Rivets News Release
Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets clinch a remarkable 11-2 win against the Kenosha Kingfish, in a display of remarkable skill and teamwork.
Cain Headrick emerged as the evening star, delivering an unforgettable performance that left a lasting impression on fans. With an impressive 3 RBI, 2 runs, and 2 hits, Headrick showcased his exceptional talent and commitment to the game. His minimalistic approach to strikeouts further highlighted his outstanding contribution to the team's success, leaving only one in his wake. The Rivets are ready for their upcoming homestand this Thursday through Saturday.
