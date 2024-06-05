Larks Put out Hot Tots Fire in 15-5 Win

June 5, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







(BISMARCK, ND) - The Larks tie their season high in runs powered by 12 hits and 10 walks.

The Larks took the lead to start the game in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back, leading for the entirety of the game. Alex Alva (University of Jamestown) singled up the middle and moved into scoring position after a wild pitch to allow Theo Bryant IV (Tennessee Tech) to drive in Alva on his third double of the season.

Bismarck would score three more runs in the bottom of the third after Alex Alva reached on an error to lead off the inning, and Jaylen Edmonds (Arizona Christian University) and Theo Bryant IV reached on consecutive walks. Brady Krzciok (Central Michigan) grounded out the first basement to put the Larks up 2-0. Kyle Hvidsten (Iowa Western Community College) earned his first hit of the season on a single up the middle, driving in two more runners to extend the lead to 4-0.

Minot responded in the next inning, taking three runs right back on four consecutive hits. Evan Dempsey (Florida Gulf Coast University) led off the frame by one-hopping the ivy in right field for a double. Trae Cassidy (Ohio University) singled up the middle and Tanner Tompkins (Concordia University) followed with a single of his own to score Dempsey. Jack Matousek provided pop from the bottom of the lineup, doubling to left-center field to drive in Cassidy. With runners on second and third, Jonah Shields (California State University Bakersfield) grounded out to the shortstop Nathan Martinez (College of San Mateo) who threw to third to catch Matousek in a rundown for out number 2 while allowing a runner to score.

The Larks would add another run in the fifth and five more in the seventh to extend the lead to 10-3. Kyle Hvidsten walked to lead off the fifth and scored from first after Isaac Huettl doubled the opposite way for his fourth of the season. The Larks sent six consecutive batters to the plate starting with Jake Agarwal (Bellarmine University) who reached on an error. Nathan Martinez broke his 0-for-21 skid with a single up the middle, Alex Alva reached on his third single of the day, and Jaylen Edmonds tripled down the right-field line to put the Larks up 8-3. Theo Bryant IV drew his third walk and Brady Krzciok capitalized, driving in a pair on a single to shallow right field.

Bismarck added some extra insurance in the eighth, sending ten batters to the plate while scoring 5 runs on 3 walks, two hit-batters, and two hits. Michael Davinni (University of Utah) and Isaac Huettl led off the frame with consecutive walks and Jake Agarwal loaded the bases after being hit by a pitch. Nathan Martinez drove in a run on his second hit of the evening allowing Alex Alva to drive in another after being hit with the bases still loaded. Jaylen Edmonds drove in Agarwal on a deep sacrifice fly and Kyle Hvidsten batted in two more runners on a sharp single to left to extend his RBI tally to four on the night.

Haldon Craig (Doane College) slammed the door in the ninth, finishing a great performance from the Bismarck arms. Lucas Burgum (University of Mary) went four innings in his second start of the season, striking out six batters while allowing three runs. Kai Taylor (Augustana University) appeared first in relief, tossing three innings while striking out two batters and just one hit. Jacob Roberts (Palm Beach State) relived Taylor in the eighth inning, striking out two batters in a clean inning.

Written by Kyle Tatelbaum

Notes:

Alex Alva singled three times on the night and scored three times, reaching base safely in all six at-bats.

Jaylen Edmonds scored twice and drove in two runners in his Larks debut.

Theo Bryant IV went 1/2 with a double while scoring twice after walking four times.

In his Larks debut, Kyle Hvidsten drove in four batters while reaching three times on two hits and a walk.

Nathan Martinez broke out of his rut with two hits and an RBI.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.