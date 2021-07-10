Woodchucks Walked off in Rockford

July 10, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release







ROCKFORD, IL - The Wisconsin Woodchucks (22-17) let an early lead slip away in a 6-5 loss to the Rockford Rivets (18-22) Saturday night.

Shane Telfer's bases-loaded walk allowed the Rivets to bring home an unearned run to secure a walk-off victory. The run was the fifth unanswered for the Rivets, who overcame an early 5-1 deficit to win their third straight.

The Woodchucks jumped on top after Jordan Schaffer's lead-off single and Kevin Kilpatrick's RBI double in the top of the first. Jacob Burke's double knocked in Kilpatrick two batters later.

In the very next inning, Bash Randle and Schaffer led off with singles and later came around to score. Stephen Reid added an RBI double to push the Woodchucks' advantage to four runs.

But the Woodchucks were unable to put the Rivets away. Reliever Jake Armstrong held the visitors to two hits over five scoreless innings of relief, allowing Rockford to climb back into the game.

Woodchucks' starter Bobby Vath allowed just one run through five innings but ran into trouble in the sixth. After the first two hitters reached, Vath was pulled. The inherited runners scored off reliever Tyler Murrah before his Pepperdine teammate Shane Telfer recorded key outs to keep the Woodchucks ahead 5-4 after six.

The Rivets tied the score after an unearned run scored on a double in the seventh. The Woodchucks had a chance to take the lead in the top of the ninth, but Rockford all-star reliever Tucker Shalley stranded a baserunner at second and kept the score tied.

In the bottom of the ninth, a leadoff single, wild pitch and error set up a bases-loaded situation with only one out. After inducing a groundout, Telfer had a 3-2 count against Rivets first baseman Brian Fuentes. On the seventh pitch of the at-bat, Telfer missed high with his fastball, sending the Rivets onto the field in celebration.

Top Performers

Vath allowed three runs on five hits over five-plus innings. He walked two and struck out two.

Kilpatrick extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a 3-for-5 performance. He has driven in 12 runs over that 15-game stretch, including two tonight.

Reid is six for his first 12 with four RBIs since joining the team on Tuesday.

Colton Vincent was 2-for-4 with two singles in the loss.

Randle has hit safely in each game during the team's road trip. He was 1-for-3 with a run scored on Saturday.

Up Next

The Woodchucks are now 1-3 to start the second half of the season. They'll conclude their road trip and their series with the Rivets at 3:05 pm tomorrow. On Monday, they'll host the Lakeshore Chinooks for a doubleheader.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.