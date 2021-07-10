Pit Spitters on Wrong Side of Pitcher's Duel

Traverse City, MI - The Pit Spitters found themselves on the wrong end of another one-run game as they lost 2-1 to the Madison Mallards on Saturday.

It's the third consecutive game the Pit Spitters lost by one run, following the sweep to Fond du Lac. It's also the second consecutive game they made three errors.

Mario Camilletti put the Pit Spitters on top in the first on an RBI single, increasing his on-base streak to 22 games.

Madison tied the game in the fourth on a throwing error that would have ended the inning. They took the lead in the seventh after an error advanced the go-ahead run to third with nobody out. Madison's All-Star closer Theo Denlinger struck out three in the ninth to preserve the win.

Despite not giving up an earned run, Cade Heil took the loss. His six innings and seven strikeouts are both season-highs.

Chris Monroe had two of Traverse City's nine hits, bumping his team-leading average up to .328.

The Pit Spitters will try to avoid a second straight sweep tomorrow and their first four game losing streak against the Mallards. First pitch is at 5:05 ET. For tickets for all 2021 home games, call 231-943-0100 or visit www.pitspitters.com.

