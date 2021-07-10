Rafters Roll Past Booyah, Snap Three Game Skid

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (21-20) snap a three-game losing streak and best the Green Bay Booyah (16-24) 7-2 at Witter Field on Saturday night.

The Rafters, after only gaining two runs in the last two games, matched that in the first inning. A fielder's choice from Marco Castillo (Claremont McKenna) scored the first and sacrifice fly from EJ Exposito (Long Island) the second.

The Booyah responded with a two-run homer in the second. Ben Vespi (Central Flordia), the Rafters starter exited after that inning.

Wisconsin Rapids jumped back on top in the third with another RBI from Castillo on a sacrifice fly.

Devin Rivera (Villanova) took the hill in the third and would go five innings scoreless. He allowed five baserunners, but not one reached scoring position.

The Rafters lit up the Booyah bullpen, with an Angelo D'Acunto (Holy Cross) RBI single in the sixth and didn't let it end in the seventh when three hits brought home three runs. Josh Nicoloff (Kansas State) had a two-hit night and RBI double, to help bring the Rafters' offense back to form.

"We trusted the process today and had some fun, and the result was a good day," said Nicoloff.

Hayden Harris (Georgia Southern) and Brayden Bonner (Dixie State) completed 1-2-3 innings to finish the game.

The Rafters and Booyah play game two of the weekend series with first pitch at 5:05 p.m. from Witter. Projected starters are Wyatt Thompson (Chapman, 2.45 ERA) and Tyler Chadwick (West Virginia, 11.12 ERA). Catch the action on WFHR AM 1320 and the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

