No Fireworks from Larks in 8-2 Loss

July 10, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release







The Larks dropped their second and final game of a two-game series 8-2 to the Eau Claire Express.

Eau Claire was able to find some success on the mound against the Larks bats. Express starter, Jack Brown, went five innings and allowed just two earned runs. Following Brown's strong performance, relievers Alec Baker and Garrett Nicholson tossed a combined four scoreless innings.Â

Despite the loss, the Larks got stellar defense from third baseman, Cal James. He made a terrific play to open up the ballgame for the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game when he dove to his right and then delivered a good throw to first baseman, Ben Teel, to rob Express shortstop, Ryan Lin-Peistrup of a hit.

Another bright spot for the Larks was the progress that reliever Ethan Abbott showed on the mound in his inning of relief. Abbott tossed one inning and hit 93 on the gun for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch. Unfortunately the Larks could not overcome a big six-run third inning for the Express.

Due to local restrictions that limit how many firework shows the Larks can have each year, tonight was the only Friday this season without fireworks.

The Larks travel to Willmar to take on the Stingers for two over the weekend before a three straight off-days from Monday-Wednesday. You can listen to the games on Mixlr.com/larksbaseball.com.Â

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.