Booyah Stumble against Rafters

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah fell on Saturday evening to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at Witter Field, 7-2.

After one inning, the Booyah trailed 2-0 but in the top of the second, Tristin Garcia (Western Kentucky) hit a two-run home run over the wall in right field to even it up. It was Garcia's fourth home run of the season.

Despite getting eight hits in the game, the Booyah were unable to find the timely base hit to get a rally going.

The Rafters, already up 4-2, used a three-run seventh inning to make a comeback nearly impossible for the Booyah as the game approached the late stages. With the loss, the Booyah have dropped back-to-back games.

The Booyah and the Rafters will battle again tomorrow night at Witter Field as the two teams close a two-game series. Christian Orr (Columbia International) is slated to start the game for the Booyah. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 pm.

The Booyah will return home on Monday to take on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. It will be Free Hot Dog Monday, presented by Festival Foods. Fans can enjoy a free hot dog for the first 90 minutes after gates open, limit two hot dogs per person, per trip.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

