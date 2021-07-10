Mallards Continue Michigan Road Trip in Traverse City

July 10, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release







Following a sweep of the Kalamazoo Growlers on the road, the Madison Mallards (2-1) continue their Michigan road trip as they head to Traverse City to face the Pit Spitters (1-3).

The Mallards won 7-4 to complete the sweep last night in Kalamazoo. Matt Scannell (Princeton) hit a two-run homer for his third of the season and his second in as many days.

The Pit Spitters won the first half in the Great Lakes East division with a record of 21-15. However, they are coming into this series after getting swept by Fond Du Lac on the road.

Starting on the mound for the Mallards will be Ryan Cabarcas (Florida). This will be Cabarcas' first start of the season as he has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen. He's pitched eight total innings on the season allowing eight earned runs and striking out nine.

Pitching for the Pit Spitters will be Cade Heil (North Georgia). Heil has made four starts on the season with 20 total innings pitched and a 3.60 ERA.

The Mallards are 1-1 this season against Traverse City. The Mallards first walk-off win this season came on Sunday June 5th as the Mallards won 5-4. The Pit Spitters won the series finale the next day 13-4.

Tonight's game will be a 6:05 p.m. CDT first pitch, with the series finale being on Sunday with an earlier 4:05 p.m. start time. Following this series with Traverse City the Mallards will head to Wisconsin Rapids to start a home-and-home with the Rafters.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.