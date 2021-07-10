Janas Rolls out the Barrel in Green Bay and the Arms Silence the Booyah

Ashwaubenon, Wis - The Kenosha Kingfish (3-1) defeated the Green Bay Booyah (3-1) 2-0 at Capital Credit Union Park.

Looking to rebound following a tough opener and following three innings of shutout ball, Justin Janas (Illinois) hit his first home run of the season in the fourth inning with two outs that scored McKay Barney (Washington) to put the Kingfish up 2-0.

In the seventh inning, Green Bay came close to avoiding the shutout with two runners on, but Nadir Lewis (Princeton) struckout to end the threat.

On the mound, Kingfish starter Joey Kosowsky (Fairleigh Dickinson) picked up the win throwing 6.0 innings, conceding only two hits and no runs. Hayden Fox (Wisconsin-Whitewater) came on in relief, throwing one inning of shutout ball. Reed Smith (Northwestern) sent Green Bay down in order in the eighth and Nick Meyer (Dayton) did the same in the ninth earning himself his fifth save this season.

Kenosha will take on Fond Du Lac tomorrow, Saturday July 10. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m CDT.

