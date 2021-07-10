MoonDogs Complete Four-Game Sweep of Bucks with Another Strong Offensive Showing

July 10, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release







WATERLOO, Iowa -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (28-9) stayed undefeated in the second half by sweeping the Great Plains East First Half Champions Waterloo Bucks (23-15) with a 9-6 win on Friday night.

The Bucks scored first with a fielder's choice in the opening inning to take a 1-0 lead.

It wouldn't take long for the MoonDogs to have a counterpunch asÂ Austin GarretÂ (Kansas State) collected an RBI double to scoreÂ Josh UrpsÂ (Cal-State Fullerton). And then it wasÂ Carson YatesÂ (UCLA) bringing in Garrett with an RBI knock of his own to make 2-1 after two innings.

The score would remain the same until the fifth inning when the MoonDogs broke the game open with a four-run frame.Â Jack CostelloÂ (San Diego) doubled the right-field line with the bases loaded to score two, making it 4-1. Following him wasÂ Adrian TorresÂ (Grand Canyon) who brought in another run with a sacrifice fly. To finish it off it was Mankato's RBI leaderÂ Matt HigginsÂ (Bellarmine) who scored Costello with a run-scoring double down the left-field line to up the lead to 6-1.

Waterloo scored twice to cut the lead to 6-3 in the bottom of the frame but that's as close as they'd get.

Mankato scored three more runs in the sixth without a hit as three batters were walked and then three consecutive hit batters forced in all the runs in the innings.

Nolan PenderÂ (Bellarmine) came up with his third straight win as a starter on the day he was named an all-star as he went five innings in the game.Â John LundgrenÂ (North Alabama) relieved him for the next 2.1 innings followed byÂ Ben ElderÂ (Angelo State) who finished the game with a five-out to save to secure a 9-6 win for the MoonDogs.

Mankato has now won seven consecutive games, matching their season-high and now they look to extend that streak as they return home to host the Eau Claire Express for a weekend series. First pitch on Saturday is at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.