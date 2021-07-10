Huskies in Full Howl

Duluth, Minn. - The Huskies offense stays hot as they knock off the Honkers 10-8 for their first home sweep of the season. The game started out rough for Duluth as the Honkers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead over the Huskies and bouncing Connor Semone early from the ball game only lasting one and a third inning giving up 3 runs.

The Huskies offense was able to pick up their starting pitcher, however stringing together five hits in the bottom of the third to grab the lead 4-3.

The ball was turned over to flame thrower Nate Wohlgemuth, who gave the Huskies five strong innings only allowing four runs and striking out six. The Honkers got four in the top of seventh to recapture the lead as they strung together multiple hits in the inning. However, the Huskies offense was not finished as they hit back hard in the bottom of the seventh.

The Huskies got gigantic hits from some newcomers Peyton Powell and Calyn Halvorson who hit a double and triple back-to-back to tie the game at eight and then with two down and Halvorson ninety feet from taking the lead, Jesse Pierce destroyed a ball into the left/center field gap to drive in two and give the Huskies the lead back at 10-8.

The game was then turned over to Ethan Hammerberg, who dropped the hammer on the Honkers striking out the side in the eighth inning.

To close out the game the Huskies turned to another newcomer in Jared Southard, who made quick work of the Honkers striking out two and getting the last batter to pop out to end it.

The Huskies improve to 3-1 in the second half as the Honkers fall to 2-2 after the loss to Duluth. The Huskies will be back in action, July 12th, at 6:35pm in Mankato, Minnesota as they look to stay hot with their ace and All-Star, Will McEntire, after the two day break.

