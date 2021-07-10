Booyah Return to Rapids

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah will take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at Witter Field on Saturday evening as the two teams begin a two-game series.

Last night, the Booyah saw their season-high six-game winning streak come to an end. The Booyah only picked up four hits in the ballgame in what turned out to be a 2-0 pitcher's duel. Logan Lee (Northwood) pitched well but one mistaken location turned into a two-run home run in the fourth, which was the difference.

Today, the Booyah will take on the Rafters for the third time in seven days. Earlier this week, the Booyah swept a home-and-home series against the Rafters. Much like they did in the aforementioned series, the Booyah will give the ball to Evan Estridge (Clemson) to begin the series. He is 3-3 on the season with a 6.00 ERA.

On July 4 against the Rafters, Estridge pitched six great innings allowing just one run while striking out eight and did not allow a walk. He ran into a little trouble in the seventh as he was unable to record an out, but he was picked up by Boston Mabeus (BYU) out of the bullpen. The Booyah won that game, 6-2.

Ben Vespi will be on the bump for the Rafters. The righty is 2-1 on the season with a 2.25 ERA.

The Booyah will return home on Monday to take on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. It will be Free Hot Dog Monday, presented by Festival Foods. Fans can enjoy a free hot dog for the first 90 minutes after gates open, limit two hot dogs per person, per trip.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

