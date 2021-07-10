Mallards Top First-Half Champs Traverse City with 2-1 Win

The Madison Mallards traveled to Traverse City, Michigan for the first game of the series against the Pit Spitters and pulled off a 2-1 win. Mallards are now on a win streak of 3 in a row.

It was a slow start to the game for the Mallards as the Pit Spitters got one run in the first inning and the Mallards didn't get their first run until the 4th inning on an error to tie the game 1-1.

Mallards' pitcher Justin Medlin (Middle Tennessee St) came in the 3rd inning and 4.2 innings shutting down the Pit Spitters and their bats to hold them at one run. Medlin earned the win and struck out five.

In the top of the 7th inning, Mallards Alex Iadisernia (Elon) got an RBI groundout to put the Mallards above the Pit Spitters with the score of 2-1.

In the 9th inning, Mallards closer Theo Denlinger (Bradley University) came in to strike out three of the four batters he had faced in the inning, giving the Mallards a huge win and Denlinger getting the save to end the game of a 2-1 final score.

Next up for the Mallards is another matchup against the Pit Spitters in Michigan to end the weekend road trip in Michigan. They will conclude the two-game series with the Pit Spitters on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. before the Mallards head back to Wisconsin to face the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in Wisconsin Rapids on Monday at 6:35 pm.

