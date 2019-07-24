Woodchucks Drop First of Wednesday Doubleheader with Wisconsin Rapids

July 24, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release





WAUSAU, WI - The morning start has not been kind to the Wisconsin Woodchucks. They have now lost two straight 11:35 AM games. This time, the Woodchucks lost to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters by a final score of 7-3.

Both teams scored in the first inning. Adam Frank scored on an error committed by the Rafters. The Chucks scored on an error again in the third inning. The Chucks third and final run was scored after Byron Murray hit a solo home run in the sixth inning. He now leads the team with eight home runs this season.

The Woodchucks used five pitchers to complete today's game. Reed Osborn started and pitched three and one-third innings. He allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits. Osborn walked four and struck out two.

Lenny Gwizdala pitched an inning of relief. It was his final appearance as a Wisconsin Woodchuck. Gwizdala has signed with River City to play Independent League ball. He has played four seasons with the Woodchucks and is one of the longest tenured players in team history.

Both teams will now travel to Wisconsin Rapids to complete the second game of the doubleheader at 7:05 PM tonight.

Top Performers

Byron Murray went 2-4 with two runs and one RBI. He hits his eighth home run of the season, which now leads the team.

Lenny Gwizdala made his final pitching appearance with the Wisconsin Woodchucks. He has now played four seasons with the team.

Next Up

The Wisconsin Woodchucks will now travel to Wisconsin Rapids to complete their doubleheader against the Rafters. The game will begin at 7:05 PM tonight. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

