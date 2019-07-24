Wisconsin Cheese Curds to Auction off 'World's Largest Cheese Curd' and Jerseys for Local Ag Organization

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Mallards have spent two games this July rebranded as the Wisconsin Cheese Curds. Now as they prepare to suit up for their last game as the Curds, they are also preparing to give back to the local community.

During the Thursday, July 25 game, each player's Wisconsin Cheese Curds game-worn jersey will be up for auction online at OT Auctions. The proceeds from this auction will benefit Wisconsin Farm Bureau's Ag in the Classroom, a program that provides teachers and K-12 students with an understanding of how their food is grown and raised. The program provides resources such as lesson plans, children's books and grants to Wisconsin teachers and classroom volunteers who want to promote agricultural literacy.

Along with the checker-sleeved Curds jerseys, the Mallards will be auctioning off the 'World's Largest Cheese Curd', which has been prepared by Ehlenbach's Cheese Chalet. This edible curd is squeaky fresh and weighs in at a whopping 20 pounds of pure Wisconsin Cheddar! The auction for the 'World's Largest Cheese Curd' will start at $50 and proceeds will also go to Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom.

The 'World's Largest Cheese Curd' will be available for interviews and photos starting when gates to the game open at 5:35 pm but is not particularly talkative.

Bidding for the Wisconsin Cheese Curds tops will open at 12:00 pm on Thursday and will start at $80 each. The auction will take place solely online, and details for how to access the auction will be emailed out and posted on Mallards social media outlets at that time. Once the auction is closed, the winner of each jersey will be able to pay for their jersey right online.

Check out the Wisconsin Cheese Curds before they retire and see the 'World's Largest Cheese Curd' by Ehlenbach's Cheese Chalet at the Duck Pond tomorrow at 6:35pm as they take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. Tickets are available for purchase at mallardstickets.com.

