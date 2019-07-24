Mallards Compete against Booyah in Double Header at Home

MADISON, Wis. - Last night the Madison Mallards (33-21) were swept by the Lakeshore Chinooks (26-28) at Kapco Park, after being defeated 11-5. Madison earned 12 hits, but ultimately suffered after stranding 15 men on base.

Today, the Mallards have a chance to earn a quick sweep and jump back into the win column in front of their home crowd.

Madison is competing in a double header against the Green Bay Booyah (25-29), the first meeting between the teams since the All-Star break. This marks their second double header against each other this season. The first was hosted by Booyah at Capital Credit Union Park, resulting in a split.

On the mound for the Mallards to start game one is RHP Deylan Miley (Bellarmine). Miley is making his fifteenth overall appearance and his first start for the Mallards. Miley has pitched 29 innings out of the bullpen, striking out 26 and holding down a 2.48 ERA. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m.

First pitch for game two is slated for 7:05 p.m. and RHP Brody Gibson (Oral Roberts) will start on the bump for Madison. Gibson will be making his sixth start of the season, his twelfth appearance overall. Over 31.2 innings pitched he has struck out 29 and allowed only 19 walks.

Game one is Workman's WI Ticket Special and Ho-Chunk Gaming Grandparents Day. Gates will open at 11:05 a.m. for a 12:05 first pitch. After game one is concluded, gates will close before reopening for the evening game. Game two is Bark in the Park, where Mallards fans can bring their furry friends to the Duck Pond. Gates will open at 6:05 p.m. for the 7:05 first pitch. Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

