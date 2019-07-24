Star Wars coming to Wade Stadium this week

July 24, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release





Duluth, Minn - The Duluth Huskies Baseball Club is nearing the end of their home season with just 8 more home games remaining so be sure to visit our website to see what's happening over the rest of the season. This week there will be four promotional events taking place this Thursday and Friday as the Huskies welcome the Thunder Bay Border Cats for the 2nd straight week.

Tomorrow at 6:35 pm will be Star Wars Night at Wade Stadium, presented by Applebee's and LucasFilms. Come out and show off your Star Wars fandom as multiple exciting events will take place as those in attendance will receive our team's baseball card set as well. Roses at the Wade will also be taking place, presented by Dunbar Floral. Enter your name at their table to have a chance at winning a dozen roses.

Friday, July 26th at 6:35 pm will be Colon Cancer Awareness and College Night. Presented by the Colon Cancer Coalition, come see your Huskies play in a custom jersey that will be auctioned off during the game. College students remember to show your college ID at the door to receive a $5 general admission ticket and at concessions to receive two for one light beers until the end of the third inning.

The Huskies are off for today but resume play tomorrow at The Wade. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm with live game coverage on 92.1 The Fan and twinportssportshub.com beginning at 6:25 pm. All Duluth Huskies and Northwoods League games are live streamed online at portal.stretchlive.com/nwl to watch.

Be sure to follow the Duluth Huskies on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat all season long. Check out duluthhuskies.com for tickets to upcoming games. For more in-depth news on the Huskies, be sure to follow @XtraInningsWithRyne and @JoeChatzHuskies on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.