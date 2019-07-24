Rafters Play Two with Wausau

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - Sitting in first place in the Great Lakes West Division, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (12-6) look to take two games in a home-and-home doubleheader against the Wausau Woodchucks (7-11) on Wednesday.

Game one will be played at 11:35 a.m. in Wausau and then the series will shift to Historic Witter Field for the nightcap. The Rafters currently have a 6-4 lead in the season series against the Woodchucks.

Zack Hunsicker is projected to start game one for the Rafters. He has a 2-1 record and a 6.09 ERA in eight appearances for Wisconsin Rapids. In game two, the Rafters will give the ball to Gareth Stroh, who leads the team in both strikeouts and ERA. The lefty has fanned 44 batters this season while holding a 1.25 ERA this summer.

Wisconsin Rapids hits the road Thursday for a two-game series against the Madison Mallards. When the Rafters return to Historic Witter Field, they will face the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and host a postgame fireworks show presented by McCain Foods.

Want to attend a Rafters game this season? Single-game tickets are on sale now. For more information on all Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Rafters ticket office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

