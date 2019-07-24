Kingfish Hold off Rivets

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish (9-11) withstood a late-inning Rockford Rivets (6-14) comeback win the first game of a home-away doubleheader on Wednesday at Historic Simmons Field by a final score of 8-7.

The Kingfish struck first in the bottom of the first inning on a Luke Stephenson (Xavier) RBI fielder's choice. Stephenson came around to score on a Roberto Pena (Florida) bloop single to give Kenosha an early 2-0 edge.

Mitchell Buban (Wisconsin-Milwaukee) continued his hot month of July with a fourth inning ground rule double that scored two and put the Kingfish up 4-0.

Hunter Fiorito (Rockford) put Rockford on the board in the top of the fifth inning with a pinch-hit RBI single on a chopper between the first and second basemen to make the score 4-1.

Zach Nogalski (Wisconsin-Milwaukee) added to the lead in the bottom of the fifth with a run-scoring triple on a ball that Rockford outfielders Andrew Wilhite (Minnesota) and Matt Higgins (Bellarmine) collided on. Wilhite left the game following the play. Nogalski scored to give Kenosha a 6-1 lead on a Connor Mang (New Mexico) sacrifice fly.

Higgins got a run back in the sixth inning on an RBI double to deep right field. Aaron Mann (Drury) knocked in Higgins to cut the Rivets' deficit to 6-3.

Mason Minzey (Texas Tech) came around to score in the top of the seventh inning on an error. Ben Rosengard (Chicago) plated another runner with an infield single. Then Jake VanderWal (Long Beach State) gave Rockford its first lead of the game at 7-6 with a two-RBI double.

Kingfish starting pitcher Keith Kutzler (Wisconsin-Whitewater) pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks.

Buban evened the game back up at seven in the bottom of the seventh on a line drive single to right field that scored Jake Cosgrove (California-Irvine). Mike Jarvis (San Diego State) walked with the bases loaded to push Kenosha back in front at 8-7.

Buban went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI on Wednesday afternoon.

Jacob DeLabio (Carthage) earned a six-out save to close out the 8-7 victory.

Jon-Anthony Caban (Carthage) earned his first win of the season for Kenosha. Trevin Eubanks (Valdosta State) suffered his first loss of the season for Rockford, falling to 4-1.

The Kingfish and Rivets wrap up a home-away double header at Rivets Stadium at 6:35 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

