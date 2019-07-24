Rafters Take Game One in Doubleheader with Wausau
July 24, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release
Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (13-7) trounced the Wisconsin Woodchucks (8-12) 7-3 in game one, but dropped the nightcap 3-1 in a split doubleheader in the Great Lakes West Division.
Wisconsin Rapids extended its winning streak to four games with a 7-3 dismissal of the Woodchucks in game one Wednesday afternoon on the road.
Frankie Garriola tallied his eighth RBI in three games to put the Rafters on top in the first inning. Wisconsin Rapids' offense posted 10 hits and Roman Trujillo went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a home run.
Starter Zack Hunsicker earned the win with five innings of work. Hayden Petrovick relieved him and got the save with seven strikeouts as the only reliever for Rapids.
In game two, the Rafters and Woodchucks took a scoreless tie into the sixth before Wausau put up two runs. The Rafters answered in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single by Jake Dunham.
Trailing 2-1 heading into the ninth, the Rafters gave up one run in the top of the inning and threatened in the bottom of the final frame, but could not complete the comeback. Rafters starter Gareth Stroh gets the loss with four strikeouts in 7.2 innings. Wausau's Jared Pettite gets the win.
Wisconsin Rapids hits the road Thursday for a two-game series against the Madison Mallards. When the Rafters return to Historic Witter Field, they will face the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and host a postgame fireworks show presented by McCain Foods.
Want to attend a Rafters game this season? Single-game tickets are on sale now. For more information on all Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Rafters ticket office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 24, 2019
- Bombers Drop Doubleheader to Kalamazoo - Battle Creek Bombers
- Rafters Take Game One in Doubleheader with Wausau - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Woodchucks Travel to Wisconsin Rapids to Split Doubleheader with Rafters - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Kingfish Sweep Doubleheader with Rockford - Kenosha Kingfish
- Growlers Secure the I-94 Doubleheader Sweep - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Head Three-Run Homer Powers Pit Spitters to Four-Game Sweep - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Wisconsin Cheese Curds to Auction off 'World's Largest Cheese Curd' and Jerseys for Local Ag Organization - Madison Mallards
- Spideys Win in 10 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Kingfish Hold off Rivets - Kenosha Kingfish
- Chinooks Rally before Falling in Extras - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Snoop Dogg to Play Rivets Stadium - Rockford Rivets
- Woodchucks Drop First of Wednesday Doubleheader with Wisconsin Rapids - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Loggers Sweep Home-And-Home Series with Rochester - La Crosse Loggers
- Star Wars coming to Wade Stadium this week - Duluth Huskies
- Papii Swings Knockout Punch - Thunder Bay Border Cats
- Rafters Play Two with Wausau - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Mallards Compete against Booyah in Double Header at Home - Madison Mallards
- Larks Win 11-5... Is this Heaven? - Bismarck Larks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.