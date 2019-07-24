Rafters Take Game One in Doubleheader with Wausau

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (13-7) trounced the Wisconsin Woodchucks (8-12) 7-3 in game one, but dropped the nightcap 3-1 in a split doubleheader in the Great Lakes West Division.

Wisconsin Rapids extended its winning streak to four games with a 7-3 dismissal of the Woodchucks in game one Wednesday afternoon on the road.

Frankie Garriola tallied his eighth RBI in three games to put the Rafters on top in the first inning. Wisconsin Rapids' offense posted 10 hits and Roman Trujillo went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a home run.

Starter Zack Hunsicker earned the win with five innings of work. Hayden Petrovick relieved him and got the save with seven strikeouts as the only reliever for Rapids.

In game two, the Rafters and Woodchucks took a scoreless tie into the sixth before Wausau put up two runs. The Rafters answered in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single by Jake Dunham.

Trailing 2-1 heading into the ninth, the Rafters gave up one run in the top of the inning and threatened in the bottom of the final frame, but could not complete the comeback. Rafters starter Gareth Stroh gets the loss with four strikeouts in 7.2 innings. Wausau's Jared Pettite gets the win.

Wisconsin Rapids hits the road Thursday for a two-game series against the Madison Mallards. When the Rafters return to Historic Witter Field, they will face the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and host a postgame fireworks show presented by McCain Foods.

