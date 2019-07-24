Spideys Win in 10

MEQUON, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (10-9) and the Lakeshore Chinooks (10-9) finished up game one of their double header here today. The Dock Spiders would need extras to win this one.

Aaron Ball Jr. (Kankakee) got the ball to start game one and dealt for the second time he's faced the Chinooks. He would go seven innings of one run baseball, the first run would come in the seventh inning.

Offense and defense had his back all game.The Dock Spiders would strike first in the fourth inning. An RBI triple by Charlie Maxwell (Northwestern) would be the first of his three on the game.

Then a three run fifth inning would give them a 4-0 lead for Ball. First run came across an RBI double by Zeb Adreon (Iowa).

Kellen Sarver (Illinois) would drive in another run on a sacrifice fly. Maxwell's RBI single would make it 4-0 and cap off the fifth inning.

Maxwell would drive in another run in the seventh and make it 5-0. The Chinooks would threaten in the bottom of the seventh, but Ball would bear down and only allow one run to come across.

Kyle Hall (Indiana Wesleyan) would come in for a perfect eighth inning. He would run into some trouble in the ninth and give up a three-run home run to make it a 5-4 game.

The Dock Spiders would hand the ball to Max Cioffi (Mississippi) with one out in the ninth and a one run lead to preserve. He'd get the first out and then a walk and two singles would tie the game up at five.

The Dock Spiders went to their second extra inning game of the year. International rules means you start with a runner on second and they would score that run on a wild pitch.

An error by the Chinooks would bring home the second run of the inning. And a Sam Novitske (Oregon) RBI single brought home the final run of the inning to make it 8-5.

The Chinooks would not have an answer and go three up and three down to end the game.

