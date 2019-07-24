Snoop Dogg to Play Rivets Stadium

Snoop Dogg is set to hit the stage at Choice Furniture Field at Rivets Stadium on August 15 at 7:00 PM as part of his concert tour. Joining him will be a lineup yet to be announced. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 AM. Tickets can be purchased online HERE. Ticket prices start at $49; Center Stage Tickets are $89.

Snoop Dogg's career began in the early "90s after being discovered by Dr. Dre. He was featured on Dre's first single "Deep Cover" and his debut album, The Chronic in 1992. Since then, Snoop Dogg has gone on to have a successful solo career, releasing 16 studio albums and having 17 Grammy nominations. He has sold over 23 million albums in the U.S. and 35 million albums worldwide.

Snoop's debut album, Doggystyle, was released in 1993 and debuted at #1 on the BillboardTM 200 and BillboardTM Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. The album became certified 4x platinum and included the top hit singles, "What's My Name?" and "Gin and Juice". In 1995, he won the "Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist" award at the American Music Awards. His second album, Tha Doggfather, was released in 1996 and also debuted at #1 on the same charts and was certified double platinum in 1997. In 2004, Snoop's single, "Drop It Like It's Hot", topped the U.S. BillboardTM Hot 100 chart, making it his first #1 on the chart and third Top 10 track. In 2007, he became the first artist to release a track as a ringtone prior to its release as a single with the song, "It's the D.O.G." In March 2018, Snoop released his 16th studio album and first gospel album titled Bible of Love.

Throughout his career, Snoop has worked with a number of musical artists including Tupac Shakur, Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake and Katy Perry. Aside from his rapping, Snoop Dogg has also starred in multiple movies and television shows including Entourage, Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, The Price is Right and Scary Movie 5. In 2016, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame's celebrity wing and in 2018, he set the Guinness World Record for the largest Paradise cocktail.

*Support acts are subject to change.

Rivets General Manager Chad Bauer was instrumental in helping to bring the show to Choice Furniture Field at Rivets Stadium. "We have an amazing environment for not only baseball but music and entertainment as well. We're excited to showcase this facility to fans from Loves Park, Rockford, Chicago Suburbs to Southern Wisconsin and more with such an iconic entertainer like Snoop Dogg who appeals to music lovers from all genres young and old."

