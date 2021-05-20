Wood Ducks Homestand Highlights: May 25 - 30
May 20, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release
Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks (10-4) return to Grainger Stadium, Tuesday May 25th for their second homestand of the 2021 season. The Wood Ducks currently sit atop the Low-A East Central division in sole possession of first place.
Down East will face the Fredericksburg Nationals in a six-game series beginning Tuesday, May 25th at 7:00 p.m. followed by 7:00 p.m. games Wednesday - Friday. Saturday's game will start at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday's first pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. Gates will open one hour prior to first pitch for each home game.
Fans can still purchase tickets for the month of May on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri - 9am -5pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook so you don't miss anything!
Game-by-game highlights of the homestand:
Tuesday, May 25 vs. Fredericksburg Nationals - 7:00 p.m. ET - Tribute Tuesday
Wednesday, May 26 vs. Fredericksburg Nationals- 7:00 p.m. ET - Winning Wednesday
Presented by Lenoir Community College
Thursday, May 27 vs. Fredericksburg Nationals - 7:00 p.m. ET - Thirsty Thursday
Presented by Natural Light
Dollar beer until the seventh inning
Friday, May 28 vs. Fredericksburg Nationals- 7:00 p.m. ET - Mother Earth Friday
Presented by Mother Earth Brewing
Post-game Fireworks!
We are throwing it back to the Kinston Indians FOR THE FINAL TIME!
Saturday, May 29 vs. Fredericksburg Nationals- 6:00 p.m. ET - Pepsi Saturday
Dog Bowl Giveaway presented by Five Oaks Animal Hospital (First 250 fans)
Indians Weekend - We are throwing it back to the Kinston Indians FOR THE FINAL TIME!
Sunday, May 30 vs. Fredericksburg Nationals- 1:00 p.m. ET - Dogs & Dogs Sunday
Presented by Riverbank Animal Hospital & Friendly Mart Food Stores
Indians Weekend - We are throwing it back to the Kinston Indians FOR THE FINAL TIME!
POW Seat Ceremony
