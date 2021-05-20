Tolbert Triples Twice for Fireflies First in 7-1 Win

Columbia Fireflies outfielder Tyler Tolbert

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies outfielder Tyler Tolbert(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Fireflies outfielder Tyler Tolbert legged out a pair of triples to boost the Fireflies in front of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 7-1 Thursday evening at Atrium Health Ballpark.

That marked the first time in Fireflies (9-6) history that a player had two triples in a single game. The last player in franchise history to have two triples in a game was Jared King, who hit a pair of triples for the Savannah Sand Gnats April 4, 2014 when they played the Lakewood BlueClaws.

Tolbert's first triple came in the third inning. He came around and scored after starter Yoelvin Silven (L, 0-2) balked and gave the Fireflies a 5-0 lead. Only two of the five runs that Silven allowed were earned. The second triple came in the fifth for Tolbert and brought Jake Means home to put Columbia on top 6-1.

Brady McConnell got things going for Columbia in the first inning. The designated hitter doubled to score Darryl Collins and Means to break the scoreless tie. The Fireflies scoring continued in the third when Herard Gonzalez doubled to score Matt Schmidt prior to being balked home by the starter. Silven had a pair of balks and both led to Fireflies runs being scored.

The Fireflies closed out their scoring in the ninth when Omar Hernandez drove in Maikel Garcia with a base knock to push the score to 7-1.

For the third consecutive game, the Fireflies pitching staff held Kannapolis (1-14) to two runs or less. Southpaw Rylan Kaufman got things started with four, one-run innings before handing the ball to Emilio Marquez (W, 1-0) fanned a career-high nine batters on the night. The nine strikeouts are also the most for a Fireflies hitter this season, breaking A.J. Block's mark of eight strikeouts in a single game.

The Fireflies are back at it against the Cannon Ballers Friday at 7 pm at Atrium Health Ballpark. RHP Cruz Noriega (0-0, 7.71 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with RHP Andrew Dalquist (0-0, 1.42 ERA).

Columbia returns home Tuesday, May 25 to start a six-game set with the Augusta GreenJackets, who they split the opening series of the season with. The homestand is filled with promotions and starts off with a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday. Fans can purchase hot dogs, popcorn, fountain soda and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite for just $2 at Segra Park all evening long. To purchase tickets, visit FirefliesTickets.com.

